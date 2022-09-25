Horrible bosses

Since ours is a coercive and exploitative society those who are placed in positions of power and authority often pursue a policy of vindictiveness, aimed at settling personal vendettas. The swelling number of litigations in the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) is reflective of this.

The vindictive and myopic men at the helm of affairs not only cause irreparable loss to the standing of the federal or provincial organizations they run, but their malpractice with respect to recruitment, posting and promotion stunt the career progression of many deserving and experienced officers. The relevant authorities must take note of this phenomenon and act against those more concerned with personal grudges than serving their country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad