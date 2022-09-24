CM approves hiring on 19,000 vacant posts for minorities

LAHORE:Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi accorded approval to grant special allowance for the traffic wardens and highway patrolling police.

The CM said that the special allowance for traffic wardens and patrolling police would be equal to the Punjab police. He denounced that PMLN government did nothing for the traffic police. He approved induction of 142 vacancies in the Punjab Forensic Science Agency while special allowance of the officials of Local Government from grade 1 to grade 19.

The CM granted approval for the induction of 19,000 approved vacant posts for the minorities in various departments. The CM presided over the third Cabinet Standing Committees for Finance and Development meeting at CM Office Friday. Approval was granted for the new induction of more than 24,000 posts from the constables to the sub-inspector. He said that the subsequent inductions on the new 5,000 posts from constables to the sub-inspector would be done in a phased manner. Approval was granted for the issuance of funds during the meeting for the induction of approved vacant posts of 3,000 constables and for purchasing operational vehicles for the police. He said that no police welfare work was done during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif. If today the police has out of order vehicles then the PMLN government is liable to be blamed, adding that the crime rate increased due to the absence of the patrolling. Patrolling will be done regularly with the new operation vehicles and the crime rate will decrease. Permission was granted during the meeting for doing induction in the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade. Approval was granted under the chair of Pervaiz Elahi for hundreds of development projects amounting to billions of rupees; 194 projects for the construction and repair of huge roads.

Approval was granted for the development projects of Local Government, Housing and Public Health Engineering in the districts of South Punjab, other cities and four projects of Primary and Secondary Healthcare and four projects of sports. Approval was granted for the development projects of school education in Faisalabad and to restore the surplus funds amounting to Rs880 million for the Punjab Education Sector phase 3 project. Approval for giving grant in aid was granted for the family members of the deceased during duty for literacy mobilise of Layyah and for the treatment of the four-year-old son of a Naib Qasid of Population Welfare Department. Approval was granted to pay the arrears for Punjab Non-Formal Education Project. The Economics Department of Punjab University will be upgraded. A grant of Rs100 million was approved for establishing girls hostel in Government College. Approval was given to include the Engineering University of Sambrial in the annual development programme. It was decided to issue grant for the annual grant of Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital amounting to Rs100 million. Restructuring of the ongoing smart programme with the assistance of the World Bank and to continue the contract of the contract employees of the family welfare centre and Punjab Population and the appointment of the chief executive of Punjab Population Innovation fund were approved. It was decided to provide funds for the under completion projects of Punjab Cities Governance Improvement. Approval was given for the external auditor of Database Integration Plan for the financial year 2022 to 2025 and Punjab Pension Fund and Punjab General Provident Investment Fund.

Approval was given for the notification of Punjab Livestock Breeding Act under 2014. Approval was given to give grade 17 from grade 16 to the four vacancies of personal assistants according to the court orders. Regularisation of the officials of motor transport management system and excise and taxation and narcotics control department was approved. Approval was given for the lease rent of the land for establishing vehicles inspection and certification system in DG Khan.

WB TEAM: A World Bank delegation led by Country Director Mr Najy Benhassine called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office.

During the meeting, it was agreed to increase cooperation in different fields between the Punjab government and the World Bank. A detailed discussion was held about the WB-assisted social and infrastructure improvement programme of the province. The country director assured the CM of promoting cooperation in education, health, family planning, irrigation, agriculture and construction of small dams while offering to give $35 million to the Punjab government for cash transfer for flood victims.

The chief minister said that $35 million would be linked to the Punjab Ehsaas Programme and distributed to the flood victims. The chief minister said that full attention was being paid to building dams to preserve water.

Najy Benhassine said that he would continue to cooperate with the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi and added that education, health and social sector reforms of the Punjab government would yield positive results. The World Bank would continue to work under close coordination with the Punjab government, he added.

BARYAR: Senior Politician Saleem Baryar and MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar called on the chief minister and discussed matters pertaining to overall political situation and development projects.

The chief minister while talking on this occasion said that the problems and needs of every city, including Sialkot were under his consideration. He stated that in view of the people's needs, the government was focusing on the completion of under-construction projects.

He denounced that the former PMLN government in Punjab overlooked the real problems of the people, had put the public needs on the backburner and introduced artificial projects. No attention was paid to fulfil the basic needs of the people, including clean drinking water. The CM vowed that no stone would be left unturned to resolve the people's problems.

FELICITATES SAUDI ARABIA: The chief minister felicitated Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, Royal Family and the people of Saudi Arabia on the national day of Saudi Arabia and gave a message of good wishes.

The CM said that Hijaz-e-Muqaddas is the focal point of the devotion of the Muslims around the globe and is their basic centre of spirituality. Our government and the people are grateful to Saudi Arabia for extending their great help and support during the recent floods in Pakistan. CM stated that Saudi Arabia achieved the new destination of progress under the recent leadership. The services of the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia cannot be forgotten for the service for Islam and for the Muslims.

PA SPEAKER: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan called on Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi at CM Office in which Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present. Matters pertaining to mutual interest and legislation with regard to public interests in the Punjab Assembly and rehabilitation of the flood affectees came under discussion.

The CM said that Punjab Assembly holds the distinction of doing record legislation with regard to the religion. He stated that a ban was imposed on doing private usury business and punishment had also been fixed. He said that our intentions are noble and our direction is right. We undertook exemplary steps for the public welfare and well-being in a highly short period of time, he maintained.