56 more addicts shifted to rehabilitation centres

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud along with the officers of district administration carried out an operation against drug addicts, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Fifty-six (56) addicts nabbed during the operation carried out in Karkhano Market, Hayatabad and University Road at late last night and were shifted to rehabilitation centres.

The operation was part of the second phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign.

Besides, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Imran Khan Yousafzai, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hayatabad and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Peshawar city, local police also participated in the operation.