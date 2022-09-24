56 more addicts shifted to rehabilitation centres

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud along with the officers of district administration carried out an operation against drug addicts, said a press release issued here on Friday.
Fifty-six (56) addicts nabbed during the operation carried out in Karkhano Market, Hayatabad and University Road at late last night and were shifted to rehabilitation centres.
The operation was part of the second phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign.
Besides, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Imran Khan Yousafzai, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hayatabad and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Peshawar city, local police also participated in the operation.
MANSEHRA: The chairmen of the village and neighbourhood councils on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A team of the Federal Investigation Agency Dera Ismail Khan circle on Friday arrested two persons...
KARACHI: A court sentenced a man to 22-month imprisonment for blackmailing and forcing a teenage student into a...
PESHAWAR: Syeda Iffat Jabbar took charge as Station Director of Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Friday.A press release said...
PESHAWAR: University Town Resident Welfare Society on Friday thanked the KP government for ordering the de-sealing of...
LAHORE: The price of whole-wheat flour has been increased once again in about a week. According to Lahore Atta Chakki...
Comments