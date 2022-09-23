President Alvi backs suggestion to hold snap elections

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday backed the suggestion to hold snap elections to pull the country out of political and economic crisis, reported local media.

During an interview with local TV, President Alvi suggested talks between political stakeholders to pave a way within the constitutional ambit. “It is important to take measures within the ambit of the Constitution for the betterment of country,” he said, adding that it would still take three months to hold polls if all parties agreed to a framework.

He warned that talks of increasing the tenure of incumbent assemblies and postponing elections would only add to uncertainty in the country. Alvi further revealed that he was trying to arrange a meeting between the government and opposition. “Imran Khan has offered that he is ready to hold talks on election date. Similarly, the way forward for economy should also be discussed,” he said.

While sharing the process for initiating talks, the president said initially the second-tier leadership should sit together and prepare a framework, which should later be finalised by the top leaderships from both sides. “Political uncertainty is causing troubles for economy and the nation will not forgive political leaders for it.”

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the family of Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, who was martyred in North Waziristan on September 19. During his telephonic interaction with the brother of the martyred soldier, the president offered condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyred soul in paradise and strength to the family members to bear the loss with fortitude. The president said that the nation saluted those who sacrificed their lives for security of the country. “Martyrs are an asset of the nation. I pay tribute to them for their services and sacrifices for the country,” he remarked.