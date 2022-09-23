Shehbaz to celebrate his 72nd birthday in Manhattan today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will celebrate his 72nd birthday in Manhattan (New-York) today (Friday) as the day coincides with his maiden address in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit. He will be 14th speaker in the morning session of the 77th UNGA. The local Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) leaders met him under Abdul Khaliq Awan on Thursday and Shehbaz Sharif consented to take part in the cake cutting ceremony in the evening.

The ceremony will be performed in Plaza Hotel New York where the Prime Minister and some members of his entourage are staying. According to Abdul Khaliq Awan, Shehbaz made it clear to the PMLN delegation that he wasn’t celebrating the birthday due to the flood situation back in the country. The PMLN leaders had also agreed to announce their contribution through donations for the flood victims on the occasion.

Shehbaz has also asked his family members not to celebrate his birthday because of flood situation in the country. The prime minister will be returning to Islamabad in wee hours of Saturday on completion of his UN tour. His plane will have a technical landing on its return journey for refueling. The destination of the touching down for purpose during the return journey hasn’t been announced due to security reasons.