Bajaur residents seek compensation

PESHAWAR: The residents of Loesam in Bajaur on Thursday staged a demonstration against non-payment of compensation for their houses, which were destroyed during the military operation in 2008.

The protesters, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and blocked the main road for traffic.

This created traffic congestion on different roads and problems for pedestrians.

The speakers recalled that their houses were destroyed during the military operation in 2008 and they were forced to live in other areas along with their family members and children for 13 years.

They urged the government to provide them compensation for their damaged houses, otherwise, they would launch a protest movement.