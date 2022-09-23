Church bombing victims remembered

PESHAWAR: A three-day special service was organised at All Saints Church Peshawar to pay homage to those who either lost their lives or were injured in the terror attack.

The twin blasts at the church on September 22, 2013, had taken over 85

lives and left dozens of others injured.

Priest-in-Charge of the All Saints Church, Shahzad Murad, organised the three-day “Martyrs Memorial Convention.” Prominent clergy figures and leadership from various cities of the country gathered to pay homage and pray for the victims.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Irfan Jamil of the Diocese of Lahore said: “Strong spirit of sacrifice of a Pakistani Christian has strengthened the Church in Pakistan.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly for Merged District Wilson Wazir paid respect to the departed souls and praised the courage of the injured and crippled victims. Highlighting the financial challenges to the victims and their families, he urged the provincial government to facilitate the victims of the All Saints Church, as a first priority from the endowment fund of minorities, which is transferred to the Religious Affairs and Auqaf Department.

Rev. Shahzad Murad, highlighted the sacrifices the Christian community, has given in the past decade of war and terror. He mentioned the contributions of patriotic Christians in the fields of education, health and defence sectors. The speaker urged the government to channelise the allocated endowment fund for minorities in such a manner that can financially assist and facilitate the institutions in their time of need.

Yasir Bhatti who is a social activist pointed out the vulnerability of the wounded and crippled victims.

He requested the government to allocate special funds from the endowment fund for the victims and appealed to the government to design a welfare scheme under the endowment fund, which can aid the orphans, widows and disabled persons on a monthly basis.

The programme was attended by the clergy, political representatives, youth, women and members of the media.