Lower Kohistan admin frees eight protesters

MANSEHRA: The Lower Kohistan district administration on Wednesday issued the release orders of eight protesters, who were arrested under 3-maintenance public order, after the people affected by the recent flash floods allowed the Wapda to close down the spillways of a local dam.

“All eight protesters, who had instigated people to restrict Wapda from closing down the spillways of the Dubair Khawar hydropower project, were released after I issued their release orders,” Deputy Commissioner, Lower Kohistan, Shakeel Ahmad told reporters.

The Lower Kohistan police had arrested eight elders, led a group of protesters who had blocked the Karakoram Highway and warned Wapda to face the consequences if it closed down spillways of a local dam last week.

The protesters had also demanded the enforcement of a 14-point charter of demands accepted by the federal government in 2013.

The deputy commissioner said that as a jirga chaired by Special Advisor to Prime Minister, Amir Muqam, had agreed a day earlier that people affected by the recent flash floods in Dubair valley would not create a law and order situation.

“We are going to start work on the reconstruction of the Dubair road as the Wapda has closed down the Dubair Khawar hydropower project’s spillways,” Ahmad said.

He added that the work on the reconstruction of the main artery couldn’t be started as the heavy water flow in the Dubair stream was a hurdle as locals didn’t allow Wapda to close down spillways earlier.

The deputy commissioner said that Amir Muqam assured the jirga that he would take up their demands with Wapda and other relevant departments and settle them shortly.