9 milkmen held for adulteration

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar arrested nine milkmen and also sealed their shops during a crackdown on adulteration in milk here on Wednesday.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Taniya Shaheen along with the Veterinary Supervisor of Livestock Department, Naemul Hassan analysed the quality of milk on Dalzak Road, Charsadda Road and Afghan Colony through a mobile modern milk testing laboratory and arrested nine milkmen after proving mixing sufficient water in their milk.
