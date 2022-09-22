Man held for attack on transgender community

PESHAWAR: The police on Wednesday arrested the main accused behind the attack on four members of the transgender community on September 11. Four transgendered persons and their driver sustained injuries when armed men opened fire on their car on the Ring Road in the limits of the Paharipura Police Station.

They were returning after performing at a function. According to the first information report (FIR), the injured were identified as Maheen Muhammad alias Dolphin Ayan, Amjad Ali alias Naina, Zahoor alias Sheena, Shayan alias Haseena and driver Faizan.

The police had lodged a case on the complaint of a transgendered person Maheen Muhammad known as Dolphin Ayan in the showbiz industry. Nauman, Ijaz and others were nominated in the FIR. The police said the accused and the victims had some dispute.

On Wednesday, the police said the main accused Ijaz was arrested during a raid. The two other accused were still at large. A number of transgendered persons have been attacked in Peshawar in recent years. The attacks left many of them injured while a few lost their lives. Some of the attacks were carried out by ‘friends’ of the victims.