Teenage girl murdered after gang rape in Korangi house

A teenage girl was gang-raped and murdered at her house in District Korangi’s Usman Town on Tuesday, Zaman Town police said on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old girl was murdered after the sexual assault at her house in Sector-50C, said SHO Rizwan Patel of the Zaman Town police station. After the horrific incident, the family took the victim to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where she was pronounced dead.

At the hospital, the SHO said, the police surgeon told the police that Tahir, the father the deceased, initially refused to allow postmortem examination, but he later agreed to it. The police officer said that on Wednesday, the hospital authorities submitted the postmortem report that confirmed the girl had been gang-raped.

Swabs were taken for semen serology, DNA profiling and cross-matching. The cause of death determined was asphyxia due to the constriction of the neck.

SHO Patel said Tahir informed the police that he was a labourer and his wife had left him three years ago. He said his two daughters and two sons had been living with him.

On Tuesday morning, he said, he left for work, while his elder daughter went to school along with her brothers and told the younger sister to lock the gate. He said that at about 3pm his elder daughter knocked on the gate but got no response. At this, she went to a neighbour’s house. In the meantime, Tahir said, he also came home and found the gate locked. He then jumped into the house by scaling a wall and found the body of his daughter. SHO Patel said they had started an investigation and were recording statements of locals of the area. He said the police were trying to contact residents who might have seen any person or persons entering the house. The police have lodged an FIR and are also looking for CCTV cameras in the area.