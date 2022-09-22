Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM’s office

TOKYO: A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe, local media reported.
Police declined to confirm the incident, but the government said an individual with burns had been found near government property. "We are aware that a man with burns was found by a police officer at 7:00 am (2200 GMT) this morning at an intersection below the cabinet office," top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said. "But details are currently being examined by police," he added, declining to answer further questions on the incident.
NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has decided to retire one of its waning MiG-21 fighter jets, the Hindustan Times has...
KABUL: The Taliban supreme leader has installed a loyalist cleric as Afghanistan’s education minister, with the...
GENEVA: Non-communicable diseases like heart disease, cancer and diabetes are responsible for 74 percent of deaths...
ISTANBUL: A firefighting helicopter crashed on Wednesday as it headed to the Turkish port of Marmaris to combat a...
UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s president told the United Nations on Wednesday that his country was not seeking an atomic...
RIYADH: Ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain have been transferred to Saudi...
Comments