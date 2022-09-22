Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM’s office

TOKYO: A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe, local media reported.

Police declined to confirm the incident, but the government said an individual with burns had been found near government property. "We are aware that a man with burns was found by a police officer at 7:00 am (2200 GMT) this morning at an intersection below the cabinet office," top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said. "But details are currently being examined by police," he added, declining to answer further questions on the incident.