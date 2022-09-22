Nashra replaces Fatima for T20 Asia Cup

LAHORE: Nashra Sundhu has been named as Fatima Sana’s replacement for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup to be played in Bangladesh.

Fatima was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. The fast bowler was injured while playing for Barbados Royals in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

Left-arm orthodox Nashra has featured for Pakistan in 77 matches (49 ODIs, 28 T20Is). She was among the four reserve players for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.