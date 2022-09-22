Nashra replaces Fatima for T20 Asia Cup

LAHORE: Nashra Sundhu has been named as Fatima Sana’s replacement for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup to be played in Bangladesh.
Fatima was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. The fast bowler was injured while playing for Barbados Royals in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.
Left-arm orthodox Nashra has featured for Pakistan in 77 matches (49 ODIs, 28 T20Is). She was among the four reserve players for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.
KARACHI: The 70th meeting of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held on Saturday here at a...
KARACHI: Pakistan's team optional training session, scheduled to be held here at the National Stadium on Wednesday,...
The average T20 score at the NSK is 190 runs, and it is a batters’ paradise, but we messed up and could manage 158...
LONDON: Roger Federer wants to bring the curtain down on his glittering career by teaming up with long-time rival...
CHARLOTTE: There’s a blowout expected this week at the Presidents Cup, but you wouldn’t know it listening to...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 St Louis Open in the United States...
Comments