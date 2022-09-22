Raducanu survives to reach Korea Open last 16

SEOUL: Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu overcame a late wobble before defeating Japan’s 126th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in her opening match at the Korea Open on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old Briton, whose US Open defence collapsed in the first round last month, won 6-2, 6-4 to make the last 16 in Seoul.
The sixth seed will face Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium. Raducanu reached a career-high 10th in the world, but is now 77th, having failed to build on her shock success at Flushing Meadows last year. “I think it was overall a pretty solid match until the end of the second set,” she said.
KARACHI: The 70th meeting of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held on Saturday here at a...
KARACHI: Pakistan's team optional training session, scheduled to be held here at the National Stadium on Wednesday,...
LAHORE: Nashra Sundhu has been named as Fatima Sana’s replacement for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup to be played in...
The average T20 score at the NSK is 190 runs, and it is a batters’ paradise, but we messed up and could manage 158...
LONDON: Roger Federer wants to bring the curtain down on his glittering career by teaming up with long-time rival...
CHARLOTTE: There’s a blowout expected this week at the Presidents Cup, but you wouldn’t know it listening to...
Comments