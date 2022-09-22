Rs60mn pledged for flood relief

KARACHI: ATC Holdings and its subsidiary National Foods Limited have announced to donate Rs55 million for flood relief activities, a statement said on Wednesday.

The group has also created a dedicated account for employee contribution, leading to additional collection of Rs8 million so far, taking the tally to over Rs60 million, a company press release stated.

Immediate response included supplies to communal kitchens in Sindh; namely Sukkur, Sakrand, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Mehrabpur, Khairpur and providing ration packs, household goods in Balochistan. Equipment and insecticides for tackling the immediate danger from mosquitoes had also been donated, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Majeed, CEO ATC Holdings and chairman National Foods, urged both local and international communities to come together and help the flood affectees.

According to ATC Holdings, the group is executing relief efforts through partnerships with multiple organisations, including Karachi Relief Trust, Hisaar Foundation, TCF, and ChildLife Foundation.