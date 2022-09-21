Flood destruction, victims discussed at Nepal Day event

ISLAMABAD: Devastating floods and the plight of over 3.5 million victims was the major subject of discussion among the guests who joined Nepal’s ambassador Tapas Adhikari on eighth Constitution and National Day of his country at a local hotel Tuesday evening.

The guests were surprised that a political party claiming to be the country’s biggest easily engaged in a festive like agitation, simply disregarding the ravages of the flood and its poor victims for the sake of its political motives.

Chief guest Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan thanked the countries which were generously providing relief for the flood victims and expressed hope that Pakistan would overcome the difficulties with the help of international community and its people.

Felicitating the ambassador and people of Nepal on behalf of people of Pakistan on 8th Constitution and National Day, he announced to observe the next calendar year as fiftieth year of adoption and enforcement of Pakistan’s Constitution.

The Golden Jubilee celebration would remind the world that Pakistan was a better place after overcoming undemocratic hurdles. He expressed hope that Pakistan and Nepal being friendly countries would take advantage of their experiences in different fields.

In his welcoming address, Ambassador Tapas Adhikari sympathized with Pakistan and its people on the massive flood that has engulfed a vast part of the country affecting millions. He impressed upon the world community to come forward for the sake of humanity. The ambassador spoke of majestic beauty of Nepal and extended invitation to the people to visit his country to avail themselves of the best hospitality of its people.

Former federal minister and Chairman Senate’s committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, former deputy speaker National Assembly and advisor to the Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi, federal minister Zain Bugti, Chief of Monal Foundation Luqman Ali Afzal, former state minister for foreign affairs Malik Ammad Khan and Aziz Bulani were among the conspicuous guests.

High Commissioner Bangladesh Rooh-el-Alam Siddiquee, Indonesian ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio, Qatar’s acting envoy Nasser Hassan Al-Sowaidi were sharing their observation about the climate change and its adverse impact on different parts of the world.