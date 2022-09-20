PTCL signs pact with PPAF

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) to foster digital and economic inclusion of women entrepreneurs through training and access to digital and financial tools and opportunities for economic growth, a statement said on Monday.

The public-private partnership project would enable and up-skill women entrepreneurs to drive their businesses towards sustainable growth and resiliency, PTCL statement said. The year-long, pilot project would be implemented across four union councils and ten villages in the Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under which one hundred women entrepreneurs would be trained, it added.

The partnering institutions would implement a two-week training module using a standardised high-impact curriculum, focusing on digital literacy, business skills, and life skills that would come in handy in driving fledgling and small-scale businesses towards success and sustainable growth, according to the release.