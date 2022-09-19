Missing persons issue challenge for state: Ahsan

KARACHI: Before the charter of democracy and the charter of economy, there should be an agreement on a charter to stop the interference of apolitical characters in the political affairs of the country.

Addressing the condolence reference of the late Sardar Ataullah Mengal on Sunday, who was a veteran Baloch nationalist leader and founder of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), political leaders of various parties said that within the constitutional framework they are not allowed to talk about their rights even today.

This problem will not be resolved until the issue of the supremacy of Constitution is settled.

Addressing the event, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that Sardar Attaullah Mengal was an ocean of political wisdom. Mengal was a man of principles throughout his life.

“Pakistan’s ballot and vote movement was sidetracked by Ayub Khan. It has to be decided whether the Constitution has supremacy in the country or only a few classes want to be dominant. The problems will not be solved until the supremacy of the Constitution is not decided,” said Ahsan.

He added the cases of missing persons from Balochistan and other parts of the country are a challenge for the state. The federal government wants to solve this problem on a permanent basis.

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the country’s largest political ruling coalition should sit together, adding, the egocentricity of politicians has weakened democracy in the country.

BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that the charter of democracy and the charter of the economy is meaningless until a charter to stop interference in politics is agreed upon. All institutions have to work within their constitutional limits to run the country.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai said: “The great struggle of Sardar Attaullah Mengal is a complete guideline for us. We are Pakistanis and we will remain here forever but we want justice, not charity.”

Sindh United Party chairman Jalal Mahmood Shah said that the late Sardar Ataullah Mengal united the leadership of nationalist parties and the relations established by him are still strong.

Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that Sardar Attaullah Mengal was a hero of democracy. He played an active role in the struggle against one unit. “The supremacy of the constitution is the only way of a country’s progress. But several times it was trashed to weaken the people and public representatives. Pakistan is not the private property of anyone. The nation wants the protection of their rights,” he said.

Supreme Court Bar Association former president Yasin Azad, renowned lawyer Ali Ahmad Kurd, senior journalist Mazhar Abbas also addressed the event.