Some party members in contact with establishment, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: The details of PTI core committee, which met the previous day with the party Chairman Imran Khan in the chair, have come to the surface.



According to sources, Imran was furious at some members during the meeting and directed them to strictly toe the party line.

Imran said he knew that some party members were in contact with the establishment and warned them against bypassing him.

The PTI chairman directed the core committee members to tweet strictly in accordance with the party policy. Shireen Mazari was made in-charge to ensure strict compliance of the chairman’s directives, reports Geo News.

Imran informed the committee that he was going to launch an appeal for protest and emphasised that all flanks of the party should be activated to realise the desired objectives.

He also directed the party members to arrange funds for organising the protest.

Meanwhile, amid speculations about a possible change in the Punjab government, Imran Khan Sunday chaired a meeting of the party’s members of the Punjab Assembly at the Punjab House here.

Imran told the cabinet members that people stood with them and they had to move towards early elections. He said immediate elections were the need of the country, not of the PTI.

“A revolution is knocking on our doorstep; the path should be provided through peaceful elections,” he emphasized.

Imran patiently listened to former chief minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and other participants of the parliamentary party meeting separately, which took stock of the prevailing political scene with particular reference to the province, devastation caused by floods, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims besides other matters.

The meeting also witnessed a discussion on the need to further strengthen the coordination among the coalition partners in addition to greater interaction and cooperation among the ruling party members in the province, it was learnt.

Ban on the media, retaliatory tactics against the political opponents and brutal human rights violations allegedly by the federal government were also discussed.

Four resolutions were passed on this occasion. In the first resolution, the meeting expressed full solidarity with the flood victims across the country, especially Imran’s telethon was highly appreciated; the second resolution strongly condemned the ‘destruction of economy at the hands of the imported government, and the burden of inflation on the people’.

The third resolution expressed full confidence in the leadership of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, while the fourth resolution strongly condemned the alleged shameful propaganda based on religious hatred against the PTI chairman.

The meeting expressed confidence in the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and appreciated his ‘excellent administrative measures and plans’.

The meeting also finalised a strategy to resolve the individual problems of the members of provincial assembly.

Separately, Imran met the Punjab MPs and they discussed the administrative and political issues of the province.

Imran congratulated the cabinet members on their spectacular victory in the provincial by-election. He said the victory in the Punjab by-elections was an expression of people’s faith in PTI, adding that Pervaiz Elahi was a practical politician and they had to fully support him.

Imran contended that the people were expecting ‘real freedom’ agenda to be fulfilled by the PTI in Punjab and noted that the Punjab cabinet and parliamentary party stood with the people on real freedom.

Presidents and general secretaries of important districts of PTI, including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Jhelum, held important meetings with Imran during which organisational matters and other important issues were discussed in detail. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and other officials were also present.

Meanwhile, former finance minister and PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin claimed that the country’s economic situation had worsened even after the IMF’s release of funds. “They (rulers) came to abolish the NAB only for their own benefit and to reverse electoral reforms. The only solution to these problems is immediate election,” he said.