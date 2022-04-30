Imran insists US conspiracy behind his ouster

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that no American conspiracy would be allowed to succeed in the country and vowed to free the country of imperialist clutches.

Addressing a workers convention on Bosan Road, he said no compromise was acceptable over the interests of Pakistan. He reiterated that a US official had threatened the Pakistan ambassador to ensure the success of the no-confidence motion against him, otherwise the country would be isolated in the world. He said the prime objective of his visit to South Punjab was to prepare party workers, youth and the common people for the Islamabad protest. “Multan should get ready for a real freedom march in Islamabad,” he added.

He said the external conspiracy had used local Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. “Shehbaz Sharif is facing Rs40 billion financial misappropriation cases. He also managed the killing of a large number of people in fake police encounters. Pakistan faced 400 drone attacks but Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif did not utter a single word against the US aggression,” he claimed.

He announced that he would put the corruption of the Sharifs in front of the nation in a few days. “Huge money was spent to buy the loyalties of PTI legislators. Jemima Khan became a Muslim and came to Pakistan. She was accused of being a member of the Jewish lobby. False cases were also lodged against her. Then money was spent for writing a book against me in 2018. After Eid, they will try to target me again. However, I will fight against the mafia till my last breath,” he added.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan had decided to launch a real freedom movement. “Multan will hold an unprecedented mass gathering on May 29. The situation is critical and Pakistan cannot wait for a long time for new elections,” he added.