Imran to write to president, CJP for ‘threat letter’ probe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has decided to write to President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan regarding an investigation into the 'communication' sent by the Pakistani ambassador allegedly containing the US threats.

The PTI chairman will write to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the constitution of a judicial commission to look into the 'threat letter'. According to a party spokesperson, both will be asked about the steps taken so far or progress made in the light of the contents of 'threat letter'.

In a statement, the PTI chairman contended that the threat given to Pakistani ambassador was shameful and in total negation to the diplomatic norms. "In the civilized world, there is no space for such arrogant attitude and diplomatic misconduct. Safeguarding the nation's independence and sovereignty is above the bid to defend a government or form it,” he noted.

Imran alleged the local traitors had received the price of giving affairs of the nation to imperialism in the shape of formation of a government. He claimed the people were extremely upset and saddened over the interference in Pakistan’s political affairs under a foreign conspiracy.

"In view of the extreme reaction of public, the announcement about the date of real independence march could not be held back for long. People are angry at the thieves being traitors and they want their accountability,” the PTI chairman contended.

Separately, the PTI chairman visited the Chinese Embassy here to express sorrow over the killings of Chinese teachers at the Karachi University in a recent terrorist attack. PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem and former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri were also present.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief, Imran Khan said on the occasion that China is a kind neighbour and a very trustworthy friend. "The targeting of Chinese teachers has the nefarious intentions of harming the Pak-China partnership. The people of the two countries will work together to defeat the extremist elements," he remarked.

He said: "We share the grief of Chinese government, people and the bereaved families." The Chinese Chief of Staff thanked the PTI delegation led by Chairman Imran Khan for their visit. Meanwhile, PTI Vice-Chairman Mehmood Qureshi has condemned the attack on Qasim Suri. In a message on his Twitter account, he said that first they harassed the activists and now they have attacked Qasim Suri as the imported rulers are confused by the fear of the people.

PTI’s former minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said in his Twitter message in response to the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi said that political differences should not be turned into animosity. “In any case, chanting of slogans on the premises of the Masjid-e-Nabawi is not appropriate. Respect is paramount in every situation,” he said. PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar has condemned the cowardly attack on Qasim Suri.