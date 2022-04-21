Truth about ‘threat letter’ to come out soon: Marriyum

Marriyum Aurangzeb briefing the media about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, in Islamabad on April 20, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and the forum will meet soon, bringing forth the whole truth about the 'threat letter'.

She told Meet the Press programme here at the National Press Club that the committee could not meet due to delay in formation of the cabinet but now it will meet soon and the whole truth about the alleged threat letter will come before the people of Pakistan.

The minister emphasised that the media must also come forward to eradicate culture of intolerance in the country, adding the traditions of intolerance that are emerging in the society should come to an end.

The activists and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), she pointed out, were placed in the digital media wing, therefore, 80 percent of people from digital media wing resigned after the ouster of the PTI government. "“Those recruited under the rules will be integrated into the Cyber Wing of the Ministry of Information," she said.

The minister made it clear that the government would not abuse anyone, whereas in the past, the digital media wing was set up bypassing the ministry, and was only used for propaganda against the opposition. The wing was also used against institutions, journalists, parliamentarians and media.



“The money of the people of Pakistan cannot be spent on this work. The entire campaign was run using BOT tweets and software. The Twitter handlers of all those BOT tweets have come to us. Imran Khan also knows that now only robots will support him on social media. In fact, he cannot make his place on social media," she claimed.

The minister contended that the PMLN under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif does not believe in witch hunt. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that as a political worker, she had a close and personal relationship with the media and she always found the media supporting her in her struggle. She said what happened to journalists, media workers and media houses in the past three and a half years was a dark era as restrictions were imposed on the freedom of expression, journalists were kidnapped and tortured to satisfy ego of one person.

The minister said, "We will work together to solve media problems.” She announced that she would sit in the Press Information Department for two days a week to listen to the problems of media workers, and all the members of the media could meet her there.

Separately, she said after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken over as prime minister, media and social networking sites should stop spreading baseless and fabricated news. "News of declaring a camp office other than the Prime Minister's House is baseless and full of lies. There is no truth in the reports of deployment of police force and administrative staff anywhere,” she made it clear. "Editors and media colleagues are requested to verify before airing any such baseless news. Social media users are also asked to reject such negative propaganda," she said.