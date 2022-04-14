Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to immediately form an independent commission, which should hold proceedings even day and night to probe the 'threat letter' from all aspects.

Speaking here at a news conference along with ex-minister and PTI leader Hammad Azhar, Fawad also dubbed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a dummy premier and asked him to immediately go for general elections instead of pushing the PTI to block the entire country on the call of Imran Khan.

He contended that an independent commission should probe who the handlers of the official letter were, who from Pakistan were involved in the regime change conspiracy, who met whom in London, who stayed in a 1,275-acre farm in Midwest, US, for nine days a held meetings with whom, when the plot started and how it was executed and how the state of affairs reached this point.

Fawad warned if a comprehensive investigation was not held, it would be tantamount to cheating the people of Pakistan and a sheer disregard to the Constitution. The PTI leader cited the Tuesday night incident at a private hotel here and elsewhere and claimed that resentment among public was mounting against the turncoats, therefore, the decision on the case regarding the PTI dissidents should swiftly be decided, as the judgment on the Speaker's ruling was announced.



He described PM Shehbaz as a dummy prime minister and questioned who he was to hold the National Security Committee meeting now on the 'threat letter' and alleged that it was his bid to give an NRO to himself. He charged that as long as Shehbaz Sharif remained on the helm of affairs, security would stand exposed.

The PTI leader paid tributes to the people, who, on just a tweet by Imran Khan, came out in millions to show their reaction to the fall of PTI government. "Ultimately, elections are to be held and it is now up to Shehbaz Sharif whether he would do so after having been drubbed or without it. And, if he does not do the needful, on the call of Imran, we can block the entire country. This government just can't run,” he asserted.

He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of deliberately not going for elections and said, "We don’t want to move towards confrontation. Don’t take such a huge movement to confrontation and instead move towards elections.”

Fawad claimed that sane elements are there in both PMLN and PPP, who are not ready to become a part of this government to bring themselves a bad name for just three weeks, as this government could fall, if three members align themselves with the other side.

Referring to Maryam Nawaz's statement, who quoted a survey saying that people are happy on the departure of Imran government, Fawad challenged her if it was so, they should immediately conduct elections.

He reminded the government that the PTI members had announced resignations while standing on the floor of the assembly and that by using such delaying tactics, they would not be able to deal with the crisis as the crisis would rather aggravate further.

“Even now, I am warning you that we should immediately go for elections, as the crisis is getting worse and in the next three weeks, it would would go beyond anybody’s control. Try to run the Centre, the provincial assemblies without us,” he contended.

He decried the issuance of diplomatic passport to ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, whom he called a convict and added this was being done when his own brother became the PM under a global conspiracy. “It is a shameful act, having no legal standing and we will go to the court against this,” he said.

Fawad ruled out any kind of dialogue with the present rulers. Speaking on the occasion, Hammad Azhar said the stock market and Pak currency suffered owing to the crisis, in the wake of on-trust motion and it was quite natural and return of things to normalcy had nothing to do with the present government’s policies. He proposed observance of corona-like SOPs while dealing with PTI turncoats. To a question, Fawad said Balochistan Awami Party, which supported the present setup, would bring it down soon.