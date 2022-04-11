‘Threat letter’ issue to be thoroughly probed: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: PMLN senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said the issue of ‘threat letter’ would be thoroughly investigated to bring to its logical end.

Talking to Geo News, he said the PTI government used the alleged threat letter for face-saving while facing clear defeat in the Parliament. He said Imran Khan, who is in the opposition now, had taken hostage the entire democratic system just to satisfy his ego.

He said Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would be anew prime minister of Pakistan, hoping that he would take the oath for the premiership today (Monday). He said the new government would try to take on board the opposition benches on national issues.