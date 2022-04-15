US endorses DG ISPR statement on ‘threat letter’

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. — AFP/File

The US government Friday agreed with the Pakistan military spokesperson’s statement on the controversial “threat letter”, once again rebutting former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations of ousting him through a conspiracy.



In a major twist of events, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar a day earlier clarified that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) last month.

The military’s spokesperson said he cannot discuss what was discussed in the meeting, but noted that the word "conspiracy" was not used.

The NSC meeting was called last month by former prime minister Imran Khan, who alleged the US government was backing the Opposition’s no-confidence motion to remove him from power.

It is worth mentioning that ex-prime minister Imran Khan, who was voted out last Sunday through a no-confidence motion, brandished a “threat letter” on March 27 at the public gathering before his ouster claiming that his government had been threatened by the US and the Opposition was involved in the conspiracy.

Today in a regular press briefing, the state department spokesperson Ned Price once again refuted Imran Khan’s allegations and said the US government agreed with the Pakistani military spokesperson's statement.

“Our message has been clear and consistent on this that there is no truth whatsoever to allegations that have been put forward,” said Ned Price. “We support the peaceful upholding of the constitutional and democratic principles including respect for human rights,” he said.

He further stated that “we do not support whether it is in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world one political party over another.”

“We support broader principles including the rule of law and equal justice under the law,” he added.

Commenting on DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar's press briefing regarding the denial of conspiracy, the US State Department spokesperson said, “We would agree with it.”

Ned Price also felicitated PM Shahbaz Sharif on becoming prime minister of Pakistan and vowed to work with the new Pakistan government.

Earlier this week, Shahbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan. He was elected as the premier after the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

“We congratulated PM Shahbaz Sharif on his election by the Pakistani parliament and we look forward to working with him and his government,” he said.

Highlighting the bilateral ties between Pakistan and US, Ned Price said, “For almost 75 years the relationship between US and Pakistan has been a vital one, we look forward to continuing that work with Pakistan’s government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region.”

US Secretary of State congratulates PM Shahbaz

