LIVE: COAS is neither seeking extension of tenure nor will he accept one, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said that the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is neither seeking the extension of his tenure nor will he accept it.
Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Maj Gen Babar said that any effort to create a rift between people and the armed forces is against national interest.
While welcoming constructive criticism, Maj Gen Babar said a "malicious campaign is being run against the army and its leadership, using even deep-fake technology."
"There is an engineered movement designed against the Pakistan military", he said, adding that character assassination of the military on the basis of rumours is not tolerable under any circumstances.
Responding to a question about the BBC report on events that took place at the Prime Minister’s House on the night of Imran Khan's ouster from power, Maj Gen Babar said that it is a "false story" and nothing but a pack of lies".
"The Army has nothing to do with the political process that took place a few days back in the country," he iterated.
More to follow ...
