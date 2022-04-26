Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on April 25, 2022. Photo: Twitter/ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: In his first briefing after the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took over, the Foreign Office spokesman spoke in great detail about the diplomatic telegram received from Pakistan’s mission in Washington and in its contents at the weekly briefing on Monday.

“I would like to briefly share the facts. I think it is important to recall that the matter has been discussed in two meetings of the National Security Committee (NSC). And the communiqués of the two meetings complement each other. Let me recall that the April 22 NSC meeting discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and contents of his telegram. The NSC after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting,” he said in response to a query.

He said the NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they had not found any evidence of a conspiracy. “Therefore, the NSC after reviewing the contents of the communication, assessments received, and conclusions presented by the security agencies, concluded that there had been no foreign conspiracy. That is the most authentic reference to the entire matter, from the relevant and competent governmental forum. I have nothing to add to it. The communiqués of the NSC meetings speak for themselves,” he added.



The spokesman also brushed aside speculations about one of the most outstanding Pakistani diplomats, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, the former ambassador to the US. “About some media speculations or rumours about some statements attributed to Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, they are baseless and totally incorrect. There was no pressure of any kind on the ambassador at any time. And there is no possibility of any editing of the communication. You also asked about the demarches that were made, and let me recall again that these were in accordance with the decision of the NSC meeting of March 31, which having deliberated the matter directed that demarches be made through a proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms”, the spokesman clarified.

He pointed out that Monday’s briefing took place after a gap during which a peaceful, democratic political transition had taken place in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan. “Having been elected by the National Assembly, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has assumed office as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan,” he added.

When asked to differentiate between “interference” and “conspiracy”, the spokesman responded, “I think it is not for me to get into the meaning and semantics of these terms. It is quite clear the matter has been adequately and sufficiently discussed and addressed in the NSC meetings. As for the action, as soon as directions were received from the leadership, appropriate action was taken immediately.”

He categorically denied reports that spoke about any communication having been kept away from former Foreign Minister Qureshi as was being speculated. “Questions have been asked about the communication being withheld, etc. Let me state categorically that such assertions are unfounded. There is no question or possibility of hiding or holding back something like that. It was a cypher telegram, which is an accountable and classified document, whose handling and access are strictly in accordance with relevant cypher instructions and procedures. The telegram was duly received at the Foreign Office and immediately distributed to the relevant authorities. As for the exact contents of the demarche, I think it is not appropriate to mention it publically. It was decided by the NSC that the demarches be made in keeping with diplomatic norms.”

To another query, the spokesman said that Pakistan had complete capability to defend and take care of its interests and ensure its stability and security. “I think there is an element of trust and confidentiality which is central to conducting effective diplomacy. Such episodes carry potential of undermining our diplomacy and complicating our external relations. Therefore, we feel that the categorical statements from the National Security Committee, based on assessments from all stakeholders, where a conspiracy has been ruled out, should put this matter to rest. We think that it is time to move on so that we get back to conducting diplomacy and concentrating on our important relationships in the best interest of Pakistan,” he added.

When asked to comment on agreements reached between the UK and India during the visit of the British PM to India, he said Pakistan was reviewing them. ”As a matter of principal we do not comment on bilateral relations between third countries specifically as long as any agreement is not detrimental to Pakistan’s interests. Any agreement that would exacerbate the situation or create an imbalance with regards to the strategic stability in the region, obviously that would be a point of concern,” he said.

When asked if the conspiracy theory had impacted relations with the US, he replied, ”In responding to some earlier questions, I noted that such episodes do carry the chance of undermining our diplomacy and complicating our external relations. I also said that after the categorical statements from the NSC based on the assessment of all stakeholders and briefings that were provided and where the conspiracy has been ruled out, should put this matter to rest. It is time for us to move on and get back to our core work that is conducting diplomacy and concentrating on our relationships with our partners. And the US is one of our key partners. Both sides are keen to build on the longstanding relationships between our two countries and to further strengthen and diversify our relationship”.