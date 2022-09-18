Karachi crime

The innocent people of Karachi are at the mercy of criminals of all stripes. Those who try to resist this tyranny often pay for it with their lives. The killers tend to remain at large and are usually never caught; even when they are it’s not for long as no one dares stand witness against them. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased are forced to live with the trauma of losing their loved ones for the rest of their lives, failed by a justice system that is rigged against them. Although the media has been highlighting the law and order problems in the city, nothing is changing and the situation is deteriorating by the day.

Meanwhile the government and the law-enforcement agencies are either apathetic to or completely unable to stop the crime epidemic. Karachi is the financial hub of the country, providing opportunities and livelihoods to people from all over the country, yet it continues to face official neglect. My request to the relevant authorities is to come out of hibernation and take some action before it’s too late.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi