 
close
Saturday September 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

The spin is in

September 17, 2022

I have a simple question for the PML-N and its supporters. You spent the last four to five years telling us that you had solved Pakistan’s energy issue and the only remaining problem was the PTI’s incompetence.

Then why do we still have an energy crisis and why are you having to come up with a 10,000MW solar power plan? Let us see how you spin this: a googly, a doosra, or an armball?

Aqil Sajjad

Tucson, USA

Comments