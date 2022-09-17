The spin is in

I have a simple question for the PML-N and its supporters. You spent the last four to five years telling us that you had solved Pakistan’s energy issue and the only remaining problem was the PTI’s incompetence.

Then why do we still have an energy crisis and why are you having to come up with a 10,000MW solar power plan? Let us see how you spin this: a googly, a doosra, or an armball?

Aqil Sajjad

Tucson, USA