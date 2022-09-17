Learn from India

This letter refers to the article ‘India’s economy at 75: Part – III’ (September 16, 2022) by Ishrat Husian. No one can deny the fact that India has done very well on the economic front in recent decades, its economy is now the fifth largest worldwide, only the US, China, Japan and Germany can boast larger GDPs. Why has India’s economy progressed so much while ours has floundered? The answer is clear: India prioritizes education. Education spending in India, as a percentage of GDP and the national budget, is much greater than in our neck of the woods. This has enabled India to develop world class educational institutions that can fully harness the potential of its youth. Many graduates of the renowned IIT institutes are now the CEOs of some of the largest companies in the world, including Google, Facebook and IBM.

Why does Pakistan give the cold shoulder to education, abandoning its own aspiring youngsters? Most of our young people are never given the opportunity to develop their potential and showcase their talent. Pakistan needs to learn from its neighbour.

Balach MB

Awaran