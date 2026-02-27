Travis, Jason Kelce share blunt dating advice for men: 'She's gonna hate you'

Travis, Jason Kelce reveal simple rule for asking someone out: 'Just do it'

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are spilling their two cents to men on their dating approach.

The 38-year-old former NFL player spilled his biggest don’ts of dating life during a conversation on the latest episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights.

A fan inquired the siblings duo on their podcast hotline on how to ask out a girl.

“Don’t try and make her like you because then she’s gonna hate you,” Jason replied.

“This was my crucial flaw with talking to females. I was like, ‘Okay, how do I impress them? Or how I would think that I need to talk any differently?’” the retired footballer explained, who tied the knot with Kylie back in 2018.

Travis quipped, "Who you are is good enough, bud. No, you’re doing too much. That’s what Jason’s [saying]. Just be you, man, who you are is enough for the right person.”

Jason then shared he got "No" multiple times, and remarked that in the end, "It’s gonna be fine.”

Travis continued to advise on how to start a conversation and end it on a compliment, while Jason emphasized just asking the potential romantic partner out.

“Yeah," Travis agreed, adding, "There's no other way around it other than you just gotta just gotta do it, man. You just gotta own it. You gotta have some cojones. What's the worst she's gonna say? No?”