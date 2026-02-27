North Carolina teen accused of killing sister, injuring brother in deadly attack

A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult over the killing of a 12-year-old girl and the savage assault of a nine-year-old boy in North Carolina.

Jackson Borrello was arraigned on Wednesday by a Wake County judge over the death of 12-year-old Clara Borrello. He is also accused of severely injuring a nine-year-old boy during the same attack, reports CBS 17.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen suspect knew both victims. Neighbours said the three children are siblings, according to the news outlet.

According to warrants, the younger boy was attacked with a 'knife and hammer'.

Borrello has been charged with murder over Clara’s death and with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with the injuries to the nine-year-old.

The 10th-grade student at Willow Spring High School is being prosecuted as an adult.

He did not appear in person at the Wake County Justice Center for his first court appearance due to an unspecified medical condition.

Borrello is being held without bond in state juvenile justice custody.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman declined to discuss details of the case but described it as 'gravely concerning'.

"It is something that, of course, is gravely concerning. And so often there are other factors at play in these types of cases, whether it’s mental health issues or other types of situations," she said.