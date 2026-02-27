Photo: Christian Bale shares rare views on celebrity culture urging fans not to meet him in person

Christian Bale has shared his thoughts on why he does not want to meet his fans or his heroes.

Recently, Bale sat down for a candid confessional with Entertainment Tonight. During this chat, he was asked if he has ever lost his cool and been starstruck around another celebrity.

He began by saying, "I’m never cool. Not in those instances.”

“I don’t want to meet people I see in films, I don’t want to see my heroes.”

He further disclosed that he hates to see people let down when they realize that he is not actually the characters that he plays on screens.

"I see it in people’s eyes when they’ve watched my movies and loved them and then they meet me and I see their eyes, that terrible disappointment about who I really am.

"And it’s true, what a disappointment. That’s me at my best in the movie," he further remarked noting that his professional version is his best self and he cannot generally match that level of perfection in general because he is just human.

"Never meet me, and I never want to meet my heroes either because they are heroic in what they do. Give them a break, nobody can be a hero all the time," he concluded.