Students in limbo

The new academic year began on August 1 across Sindh. Despite the tall claims of the Sindh education department, students are still deprived of books of mathematics, physics and chemistry for class 10. The past few years have been nothing but a series of continuous disruptions for the students of Sindh.
First it was Covid-19, then the floods and now it’s lack of textbooks. No more of our academic lives can be allowed to go to waste. The federal authorities have to step in and restore our right to an education.
Uzair Jamali
Sakrand
