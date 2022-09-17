Chehlum procession security reviewed

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore visited Pandu Street on Friday and reviewed the security arrangements for procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He met the organisers of the procession and discussed about security. He said that full security was being provided to the mourners coming in the main procession. According to the security plan, more than 1,000 officers, including two SPs, eight DSPs, 22 inspectors, 78 upper subordinates are performing their duties; 42 woman police personnel have been deployed for checking the female participants. The route of the procession is being monitored through the PSCA cameras.

More than 8,000 police officers and officials will perform security duties for the protection of central mourning procession and majalis of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). As per CCPO Lahore, 11 SPs, 25 DSPs, 84 inspectors and more than 400 upper subordinates, 186 lady police personnel will be deployed for Chehlum procession and majalis. Lahore police will also get the support of Fiqah Jafferia community volunteers, elite and anti-riots force and plainclothesmen.

He said the monitoring of all important places will be done through CCTV cameras of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district administration. Roads and streets along the main procession route will be sealed with barbed wire and barriers, he added.