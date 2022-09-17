CM, Spanish envoy mull increasing cooperation, investment

LAHORE:Spanish Ambassador Mr Jose Antonio De Ory Peral called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former federal minister Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi MNA at the Chief Minister's Office Friday.

In the meeting, matters of mutual interest and increasing cooperation in various sectors were discussed and it was agreed to increase cooperation in commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors. Spain will provide technical assistance to increase the cultivation of olives, oranges and other citrus fruits in Punjab.

Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi said that cooperation would be promoted with Spain in the fields of agriculture, alternative energy, textiles, livestock and mass transit. “We welcome the offer of technical assistance from Spain in various fields. We will provide all necessary facilities to the Spanish investors in Punjab. There are immense opportunities for foreign investment in Punjab,” he added. The Spanish ambassador appreciated Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi's vision for the welfare of the people of Punjab and high quality of the Rescue 1122 service. He also paid tributes to the Pakistani community in Spain. The possibility of acquiring Spanish aeronautical technology to start an air ambulance service in Punjab and launching of Spain's latest mass transit system in different cities of Punjab were reviewed. Honorary envoy of Spain in Lahore Jalal Salahuddin, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti and chief secretary were also present.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed grief over the death of factory workers in a traffic accident on Raiwind Road and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He sought a report from the IG police and directed that the responsible driver be brought to justice while the injured be provided with the best treatment facilities.