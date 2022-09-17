Villarreal beat Beer Sheva in CL

PARIS: West Ham survived an early scare to win 3-2 at Danes Silkeborg and Villarreal edged Hapoel Beer Sheva in the group stage of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Silkeborg, making their first group stage appearance in Europe since the 1997 Intertoto Cup, broke the deadlock after less than five minutes thanks to Kasper Kusk’s effort.

The Hammers responded just before the quarter of an hour mark as Manuel Lanzini converted a spot-kick.

The visitors took the lead on 25 minutes as Gianluca Scamacca claimed his third goal for the club before veteran centre-back Craig Dawson added a third for the English side before the break.

Soren Tengstedt cut David Moyes’ side’s lead with 15 minutes left but they held on for a second straight win in the competition.

“At 3-1 it should have been comfortable. We had chances to make it four or five. They were always going to make it nervy,” Moyes told BT Sport.

“We did the job and got it done. We’ve come away from home and won. Wining in Europe comfortably isn’t easy.”

Last season’s Champions League semi-finalists Villarreal continued their perfect start in the third-tier tournament as 35-year-old striker Jose Luis Morales scored his fourth goal of the campaign in a 2-1 win in Israel.

The home side drew level after the hour with Rotem Hatuel’s effort before 21-year-old Alex Baena grabbed the winner for the Spaniards.