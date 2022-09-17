SMEDA establishes energy desk

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has established an energy desk at its head office to promote energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE) systems among SMEs of the country, a statement said on Friday.

The authority has set up the desk in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under its project titled ‘Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries in Pakistan’, SMEDA chief executive officer (CEO) Hashim Raza said.

The desk would work as a one stop service for SMEs and serve them as a knowledge data center to promote EE and RE technologies and systems.

It would help SMEs enhance their capacities through an online data management system backed by a portal for providing access to information such technical guidelines, manuals, links to energy experts, and technology supplies along with a regular update on training programs and events, SMEDA press release stated.

The formal announcement of the energy desk was made at the Energy Performance Awards 2022 held earlier at Islamabad in presence of Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister Industries and Production as the chief guest of the event.