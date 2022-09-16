Threat to democracy is threat to country: PILDAT

ISLAMABAD: Democracy in Pakistan faces a number of threats, but ironically, enjoys widespread public support as every threat to democracy is considered a threat to Pakistan.

This assertion was concluded during a PILDAT roundtable discussion on the ‘International Day of Democracy,’ held to discuss the potential threats facing democracy in Pakistan. Speakers of the session were Bilal Gilani, Executive Director, Gallup Pakistan, Ammar Ali Jan, academician and activist and Dr. Syed Akbar Zaidi, academician and activist and Executive Director, IBA. Bilal Gilani, Executive Director Gallup Pakistan said that 3 in 5 Pakistanis hold the opinion that democracy is better than all other political systems.

Even though a majority, he said 63% are confident that the civilian government can govern the country, a large percentage does not have confidence in their economic management and law enforcement and in reducing corruption. “When asked, people still show high support for military and technocratic governments. Trust in the judiciary is also on the rise. Public perception of politicians has not improved and 81 per cent of Pakistanis believe that people enter politics for gains in power and influence, which is a threat to democracy,” he said. Dr. Ammar Ali Jan said said while democracy was acknowledged as a preferred system but was never made available until people were fully ready,” he said.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion, Dr. Akbar Zaidi said threats to democracy are no longer potential but are very real. He said Pakistan’s democracy has suffered from the hegemony of the military in politics but this has started to change in 2007 when other actors began to appear on stage. He believed that today, the higher judiciary has become a bigger threat to democracy. He also believed that despite many flaws, Imran Khan has done more for democracy in the past four months by mobilising citizens than any other leader before him.