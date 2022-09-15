Ethiopian envoy for boosting economic ties with Pakistan

Islamabad : Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula on Wednesday said that there are vast opportunities for economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia from which both countries can reap benefits.

The Ambassador said that in terms of their geo- strategic location, Pakistan and Ethiopia are located at a very important geographical location, which has a very important place in terms of trade and economy. Ambassador, Jemal Beker this while meeting with Chairman Pakistan Africa Friendship Association Zafar Bakhtawari and chief executive officer of D.Watson Group Waqar Bakhtawari here in embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad.

He said that Ethiopia is the second largest country in the continent of Africa in terms of population and economy, from which Pakistan can be economically and commercially connected with African countries through trade. The ambassador said that air connectivity is very important for bilateral trade relations, for which direct air flights between Ethiopia and Pakistan’s commercial city Karachi will start soon.

He said that in this regard, the work from both sides is in the finalization phase and direct air flight will increase the mutual relations between the two nations, which will promote mutual economic and trade relations between the two countries. He said that after Karachi, the series of direct air flights to Ethiopia will also start with Lahore. Ambassador Jemal Beker said that the national airline of Ethiopia is one of the leading airlines in Africa, which has 110 air destinations, which helps in promoting connections in the top economies of the world. During the discussion on this occasion, chairman Pakistan Africa Friendship Association Zafar Bakhtawari said that direct air links between major cities of Pakistan and Ethiopia will boost trade relations and tourism between the two countries.