Another Karachi?

According to reports, a woman was murdered during a robbery in Islamabad, as people were robbed of cash, cars and valuables in 38 different areas of the city, within the same day. Such brazen criminality raises many difficult questions about the law-enforcement agencies.

What exactly are they doing? The authorities need to get a handle on the situation before Islamabad winds up in the same situation as Karachi.

Jawad Ali Satti

Islamabad