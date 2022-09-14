Hungary tightens abortion rules

BUDAPEST: Hungary has tightened abortion rules with activists decrying on Tuesday that pregnant women will have to listen to the foetus’ heart beat before having an abortion. Anti-abortion rhetoric in the EU member has increased during Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s increasingly Christian-conservative era.
