Wednesday September 14, 2022
World

Hungary tightens abortion rules

By AFP
September 14, 2022

BUDAPEST: Hungary has tightened abortion rules with activists decrying on Tuesday that pregnant women will have to listen to the foetus’ heart beat before having an abortion. Anti-abortion rhetoric in the EU member has increased during Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s increasingly Christian-conservative era.

