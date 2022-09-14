Polo team given warm welcome

LAHORE: The Pakistan polo team was warmly welcomed at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on their return from Johannesburg, South Africa after beating India twice to qualify for the XII FIP Polo World Cup.

At the airport, Pakistan Polo Association Officials and polo lovers were present to greet the national polo team that comprised of Brig (R) Badar Zaman, PPA Secretary Lt Col Ayaz Ahmed, Lt Col (R) Omer Minhas, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Raja Jalal Arslan, Imran Shahid and Shahzad Ahmed.

Two members of the team Raja Samiullah and Raja Mikayel Sami landed at Islamabad Airport while another player Temur Nadeem went straight to the UK from South Africa.

Pakistan team is a mix of experienced and young players who played aggressively against arch-rivals India and dominated both the matches winning first match by 5-4 and second by 7-3 to qualify for the XII FIP Polo World Championship that will be played in USA in October and November.