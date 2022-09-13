Punjab CM reviews steps to enhance health card utility

LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office to review steps to enhance the utility and effectiveness of the health card programme.

The chief minister approved to empanel more hospitals for patients to create ease for those getting treatment through health cards. The option of treatment of more diseases through health cards will also be provided, he stated and approved the addition of CyberKnife, a modern surgery technology, to the health card programme. In line with the vision of Imran Khan, the health card programme will be further improved while the provincial government has also started providing free medicines to patients in emergency wards of hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that two million people had benefited from the facility of free treatment through the health cards programme in the province. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary specialised healthcare department, Mohsin Ghurki and Dr Amir Aziz attended the meeting.