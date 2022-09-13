 
close
Tuesday September 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

40kg opium recovered

By APP
September 13, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi during a raid near Motorway Interchange Islamabad, managed to recover over 40 kilograms opium and arrested four accused. According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted an operation near Motorway Interchange Islamabad and arrested four people including two women and recovered over 40 kg opium concealed in CNG cylinder and doors of a car. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Comments