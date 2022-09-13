BSc degree programme opens new avenues for nurses

LAHORE:BSc Nursing Degree Programme in Pakistan undoubtedly opened new avenues for higher education and the field of nursing is becoming more prestigious and graceful with each passing day; these views were expressed by the Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof-Dr Al-freed Zafar while addressing the first professional result ceremony of Nursing College, AMC/Lahore General Hospital here on Monday.

The result of the institute was 96 percent and the students of this Nursing College obtained 55 distinguished positions in microbiology out of 98. Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the highly qualified nurses are now performing their duties in a better way along with doctors in the treatment and care of patients.