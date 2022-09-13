UAE rejects extradition of Briton accused of $1.7bn tax fraud

COPENHAGEN: A Dubai court on Monday rejected Denmark’s extradition request for a Briton accused of robbing the Danish state of 1.7 billion euros through tax fraud, one of his lawyers told AFP.
Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in June by Dubai police Denmark’s request. He is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds. "I can confirm that the request was denied on the grounds of insufficient information from Denmark," Kare Pihlmann, lawyer for the 52-year-old British financier, said.
