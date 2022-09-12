Foundation distributes ration packages to flood victims

PESHAWAR: Asif Baghi Shaheed Memorial Foundation distributed ration packages among the flood victims of Charsadda, Nowshera and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson and chairman of Asif Baghi Shaheed Memorial Foundation, Safdar Baghi, said that the foundation was working in the flood affected villages in Nowshera and Charsadda.

The volunteers of the foundation distributed food packages to 650 families since the night of August 29 to September 10 in the flood-affected areas, he said, adding that the relief package includes dry food items, sugar, tea leaves, hand and dish washing soap, laundry soap, various types of biscuits for children, and chocolates.

He said that the Foundation had helped the victims of the 2005 earthquake in the past and had provided about 10 truckloads of food items and tents.

More than 1,500 ration packages and other items were distributed to the flood victims in the villages of Nowshera and Charsadda in 2010, he added.

He said that during the wave of terrorism in the country, after the terrorist attack on Agriculture University and APS, they had ensured uninterrupted blood donation to children and carried out welfare activities.

During the outbreak of dengue epidemic, spray and medical camps were set up in Tehkal Bala and other rural areas of Peshawar in 2016. Likewise, in the polio campaign, all the team and volunteers of Asif Baghi Shaheed Memorial Foundation had participated in the polio awareness campaigns.