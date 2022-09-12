 
Monday September 12, 2022
Five die in Papua Guinea quake

By AFP
September 12, 2022

Port Moresby: A 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook Papua New Guinea on Sunday, damaging buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least five people, with several others severely injured. Residents in northern towns near the epicentre reported intense shaking mid-morning that cracked roads and rattled the cladding off buildings.

