CM XI win match for flood relief

KARACHI: Chief Minister XI won an exhibition match which was organised to raise funds for flood relief programme at Asghar Ali Shah Cricket Stadium the other day.

The match was part of the Karachi Tapeball Premier League (season 2). Captain of CM XI Shahid Afridi was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

“I am feeling great for being here today for a noble cause. I am very happy that a charity match was organised for flood relief programme,” said Afridi. He added that all professional cricketers in Pakistan first played tapeball before moving to hardball professional cricket.

“I started my cricket career from this ground. This league is a very good platform for our tape ball cricketers,” said Afridi. Later, a match between Clifton Ghazi and North Nawab was played which was won by Clifton Ghazi.